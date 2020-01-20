Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNSB opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

