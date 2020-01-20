Manitowoc’s (MTW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,500,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 591.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 509,025 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

