Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

MN stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 90.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manning and Napier by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manning and Napier (MN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.