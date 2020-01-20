McEwen Mining’s (MUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.