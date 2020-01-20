Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Cuts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

Iqvia stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.