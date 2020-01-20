Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $156.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

