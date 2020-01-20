Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,920 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 409,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 153,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

