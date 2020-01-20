Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $361,000 Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.14. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

