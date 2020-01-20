Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $397,000 Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Edison International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $76.96 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.