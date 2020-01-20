Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $481,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 595.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $220.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $198.42 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

