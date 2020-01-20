Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Invests $357,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NYSE:LVS opened at $74.06 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

