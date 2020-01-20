Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,448 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

