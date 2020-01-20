Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 295.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,467.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $173.80 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.88 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.