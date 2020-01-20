Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,528 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 68,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR opened at $34.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

