Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $124.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

