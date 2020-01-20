Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,949 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,394,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,341,340,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $665,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,323 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

