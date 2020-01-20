Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 14,413 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

