Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 165,748 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,748 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

