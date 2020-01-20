Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 20,866 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Centene were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 383.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $64.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

