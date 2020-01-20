Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 21,353 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.54.

OKE opened at $77.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.