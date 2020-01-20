Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 26,595 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,595 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

PEG opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

