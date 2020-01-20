Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 40,371 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,371 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE GLW opened at $30.06 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

