Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 6,689 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in ResMed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $6,053,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $160.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $199,416.80. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,690 shares in the company, valued at $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,889 shares of company stock worth $8,439,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.