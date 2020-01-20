Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 807.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,271,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $76,899,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AMETEK by 417.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,872,000 after buying an additional 549,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMETEK by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,482,000 after buying an additional 403,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 66.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 380,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

