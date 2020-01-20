Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after buying an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,625,000 after buying an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after buying an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $135.05 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

