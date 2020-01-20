Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

