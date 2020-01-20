Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

MFIN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $170.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

