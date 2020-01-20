Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.49.

MLCO opened at $25.02 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

