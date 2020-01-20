Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $869.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

