Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

