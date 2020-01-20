Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EBSB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of EBSB opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Meridian Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $47.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

