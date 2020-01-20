Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 408.56 ($5.37).

MTRO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 297 ($3.91) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

MTRO stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.64) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.88 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

