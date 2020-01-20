Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2306 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mexico Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MXF opened at $15.06 on Monday. Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

