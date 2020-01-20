Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIK. ValuEngine raised Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of MIK opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

