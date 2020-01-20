Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $109.41 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.