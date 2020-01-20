Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their overweight rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.