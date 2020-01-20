Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -1.76 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Microsoft stock opened at $167.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,267.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

