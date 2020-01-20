Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NERV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NERV opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $326.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $41,364.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.