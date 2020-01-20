Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (MIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mirrabooka Investments stock opened at A$2.72 ($1.93) on Monday. Mirrabooka Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$2.13 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.77 ($1.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.55. The stock has a market cap of $438.56 million and a P/E ratio of 48.57.

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

