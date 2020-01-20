Mizuho Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.07.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Micron Technology by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after buying an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after buying an additional 2,458,645 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after buying an additional 4,173,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,301,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,992,000 after buying an additional 807,317 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

