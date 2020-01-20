Morgan Stanley Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €34.60 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Metzler set a €34.70 ($40.35) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.18 ($33.93).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.96 ($36.00) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.10 and its 200 day moving average is €26.14. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

