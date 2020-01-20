Morgan Stanley Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to $131.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,082,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

