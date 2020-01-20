N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 153.75 ($2.02).

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.42) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.12. The company has a market cap of $307.68 million and a P/E ratio of -16.86.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

