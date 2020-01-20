National Bank Financial Trims Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Target Price to C$57.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.33.

AFN opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$37.84 and a 52 week high of C$63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.07 million and a PE ratio of 148.86.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 802.68%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

