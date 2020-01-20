National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBHC. Stephens upgraded shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

