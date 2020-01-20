National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Cfra

Cfra cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.