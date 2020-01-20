National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $1,989,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

