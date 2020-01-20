National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NSA stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.