NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) versus Pagerduty (OTCMKTS:PD) Financial Contrast

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) and Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Pagerduty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NCC Group and Pagerduty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pagerduty $117.82 million 16.54 -$40.74 million N/A N/A

NCC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagerduty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NCC Group and Pagerduty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCC Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pagerduty 0 4 7 2 2.85

Pagerduty has a consensus price target of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Pagerduty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagerduty is more favorable than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares NCC Group and Pagerduty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCC Group N/A N/A N/A Pagerduty -29.89% -21.49% -12.78%

Summary

Pagerduty beats NCC Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions. The company also provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, and specialist practices; and Web performance solutions, including performance review, mobile performance review, third-party tag review, performance workshop, digital performance management, digital performance strategy, and Web performance testing services. It serves customers in transport industry that include automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

