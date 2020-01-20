NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). NCS Multistage posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 140,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

